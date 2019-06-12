Take the pledge to vote

YSR Congress Workers Allegedly Damage Plaque Unveiled by Chandrababu Naidu, Trigger Tensions

The vandalisation of the plaque triggered tension between the TDA and YSRC workers, necessitating deployment of police to avert clash between the rival party workers, they said.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
YSR Congress Workers Allegedly Damage Plaque Unveiled by Chandrababu Naidu, Trigger Tensions
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Machilipatnam: The YSR Congress supporters Tuesday allegedly vandalised a plaque inside the Krishna Zilla Parishad function hall here, unveiled by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said officials.

The vandalisation of the plaque triggered tension between the TDA and YSRC workers, necessitating deployment of police to avert clash between the rival party workers, they said.

The plaque was unveiled by Naidu in February to mark the inauguration of the works on the deep water port works in port town Machilipatnam, the headquarters of Krishna district, they added.

The YSRC supporters were allegedly opposed to the installation of the plaque as it did not carry the names of the newly-elected YSRC leaders.

Krishna Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Sheik Salaam lodged a complaint with the police, seeking legal action for demolishing the public property.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, said Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha.

MLC and TDP district president Batchula Arjunudu and Zilla Parishad chairperson Gadde Anuradha visited the site and expressed shock over the incident.
