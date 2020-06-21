YSRC MP in Andhra Pradesh Alleges Threat to Life from Own Party, Petitions Lok Sabha Speaker

A ruling YSR Congress MP in Andhra Pradesh, critical of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on some issues in recent days, on Sunday alleged threat to his life from his own party legislators and workers and said he has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking protection.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju from Narsapuram said he sought appropriate protection as the local state police allegedly



failed to act on his complaints.

"One MLA has publicly abused me in filthy language and threatened to kill me. The YSRC cadre has also been issuing



threats in the last few days. As the local police did not take any action against those people, I sought protection from the Lok Sabha Speaker," the MP told PTI over phone.

YSRC leaders were not reachable for their comments on the allegations by Raju.

Over the past few days, the MP had been critical of the government on issues like the proposed sale of properties of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), alleged corruption in house-site distribution, sand sale, leading to a verbal duel with his fellow party legislators in West Godavari district.

Raju claimed he was not granted an audience with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy when he sought to personally take the issues to his notice. Hence, he vent air to his grievances publicly.