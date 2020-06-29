YSRC MP Writes to CM Jagann Affirming Loyalties to Party, Rebuts Charges Against Him

YSRC MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Monday wrote a six-page letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, affirming his loyalty to the latter's leadership while rebutting charges made against him.

Last Wednesday, the YSRC issued a show cause notice to the Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram constituency for publicly adopting a stand "discordant with the party line."

In his "reply, and not response" to the show cause notice served on him for overstepping the party line, Raju questioned the locus standi of party general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy and threatened to take appropriate legal action for misleading one and all.

Raju also raised several questions on the legality of the party set up itself.

Over the past few days, the MP had been critical of the government on issues like the proposed sale of TTD properties and alleged corruption in house-site distribution, leading to a verbal duel with his fellow party legislators in West Godavari district.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, the MP called himself a "trusted soldier" who always upheld the party policies and enhanced its image.

"As an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I stood by the sentiments of all devotees and spoke on the subject (of sale of TTD properties).On introduction of English as the medium of instruction in all schools, I spoke out because it was unconstitutional," Raju pointed out.

He recalled that Mines Minister PRC Reddy himself spoke about 'pilferage' of two lakh tonnes of sand and he too sought to bring the issue to the Chief Ministers notice.

Raju said he had been receiving threatening calls upon which he filed a complaint with the police. "I tried reaching the DGP as well but in vain. All of them gave a deaf ear and their inaction compelled me to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Union Home Minister seeking protection," the MP added.

"I understand that escalation of these concerns might ruffle some feathers around your teams. But as a loyal and faithful soldier, I wish that facts are brought to your notice," he said.

The MP requested the Chief Minister that he be granted an appointment at the earliest to "brief you personally."