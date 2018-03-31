Stepping up its agitation on the demand for Special Category Status (SCS) YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that his party MPs would not only quit on the last day of the Parliament Session, but also sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi.“Our party MPs would resign on the last day of the Budget Session and march to Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi where they would sit on an indefinite fast demanding SCS. Across the state there would be relay hunger strikes by students at their respective university campuses and at all Assembly constituencies by party cadre, youth and others along with the party’s state leaders,” Reddy said while addressing a large gathering as part of the ongoing Paraja Sankalpa Yatra (Padyatra) at Perecherla in Tadikonda AC, Guntur.The Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been "resorting to theatrics, which could fetch him an Oscar award in the best anti-hero category".Jaganmohan Reddy has nine MPs in the Parliament and had earlier said that they would quit their posts. Soon after Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) removed its two ministers from the NDA government and eventually quit the alliance as well.Immense pressure would be mounted on the Centre if all the 25 Lok Sabha members from Andhra Pradesh resigned en masse but the TDP chief had been dissuading his party MPs from quitting only to save his skin, Jagan said.Moreover, both the Andhra Pradesh parties have issued no-confidence notices against the Modi government at the Centre over their demands for ‘special category’ status for the state.Jaganmohan Reddy has also written to all political parties seeking their support for the special status for Andhra Pradesh.