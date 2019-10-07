YSRCP Accuses TDP of Posting Objectionable Social Media Updates on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Family

Amaravati: The YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has filed a complaint against the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) for objectionable social media posts targeting chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family.

YSRCP MLAs, Jogi Ramesh, TJR Sudhakar Babu and Undavalli Sridevi, filed a police complaint on Monday and accused Chandrababu Naidu and his son for defaming Jagan Mohan and his family.

“Chandrababu Naidu and his son are using social media to defame YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family. We have information that Chandrababu, Lokesh and other TDP leaders are behind this conspiracy,” the delegation of YSRCP MLAs said.

The MLAs alleged that the posts were being updated from TDP office where it has recruited around 2,000 social media operators. “We have provided the evidences and are sure about the TDP conspiracy,” the leaders said.

