YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy Likely to Announce Final Candidate List Before March 15

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting ready to announce the final list of candidates for the Assembly and Loksabha polls,sources have said.Reddy is likely to announce candidate’s the final names before starting on his bus Yatra to 41 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh on March 15.Prior to announcing the final names, the party Chief has given a final call to Telugu Desam Party leaders who wish to join his party. Several TDP MLAs and MPs have already signed over to Reddy's camp in the past few days.The YSRCP chief had even sounded the poll bugle by branding his campaign 'Ninnu Nammam Babu' (we don’t trust you, Babu), in a direct jibe at Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.The party has held several public meetings – ‘Samara Shankaravam’ meetings, in which Reddy interacted with booth-level workers of the party in each district.So far, meetings have taken place in five out of the planned 13 districts. But, the party may be forced to cut short their plans and hold meetings in two other districts owing to insufficient time, party sources have said.Last year, the leader undertook a 3,648-km Padayatra covering 134 assembly constituencies in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh in 341 days.