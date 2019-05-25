Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy to Meet PM Modi in Delhi Tomorrow

Reddy, whose party stormed to power with a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government in the meeting, sources said Saturday.

PTI

Updated:May 25, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy to Meet PM Modi in Delhi Tomorrow
Guntur: YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy garlands a bust of his father YS Rajashekar Reddy before YSRCP Legislature Party meeting, in Guntur, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Sunday.

Reddy, whose party stormed to power with a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government in the meeting, sources said Saturday.

The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP chief during the election campaign had said that his party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status.

According to an official source, the YSRCP chief will arrive in the national capital tomorrow morning and will meet the prime minister at noon.

After meeting Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials here, the source added.

Reddy will take oath as new Chief Minister of the state on May 30 in Vijayawada.

Earlier Saturday he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.
