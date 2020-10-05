POLITICS

YSRCP Leader and Former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao Dies at 59 after Covid-19 Recovery

Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao (Image: News18)

The 59-year-old leader who represented Visakhapatnam South twice was undergoing treatment for a lung infection in the aftermath of recovering from coronavirus.

YSRCP leader and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao succumbed to a lung infection after recovering from Covid-19.

"I have no words to express my grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Dronam Sinivas. It is a great loss to the party and the people of north Andhra Pradesh," said YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy.

The 59-year-old leader who represented Visakhapatnam South twice was undergoing treatment for a lung infection in the aftermath of recovering from coronavirus.

Several YSRCP leaders have expressed sadness over the passing away of Rao, who is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

