YSRCP MP Donates Rs 4 Lakh for Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

YSR Congress Party MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Monday donated nearly Rs 4 lakh, equivalent to his three months' salary, for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

It is perhaps the first donation by any parliamentarian for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on the land dispute in the holy town.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of Ram Temple by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The court had also directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter to the chairman of the Trust, Raju expressed happiness that the decades-old dream of many was being fulfilled. He also said many Hindus were eagerly awaiting the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of the temple in the first week of August.

"As the little squirrel helped Lord Ram in the war against Ravana, similarly I have also made a small donation of Rs 3.96 lakh equivalent to my three months' salary to the Trust for the construction of Ram Temple," he said.

The MP said he has issued a cheque in favour of the Trust and sent it to them.