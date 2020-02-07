Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

YSRCP Youth Wings to Campaign for Three Capitals in Andhra Pradesh & Counter TDP's 'Save Amaravati' Agitations

YSRCP Youth Wing President and MLA Jakkampudi Raja said the decision to hold awareness programmes was taken at a meeting with the student and youth wings of the party.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
YSRCP Youth Wings to Campaign for Three Capitals in Andhra Pradesh & Counter TDP's 'Save Amaravati' Agitations
The YSRCP's student and youth wings have been organising awareness-rallies for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's three capital plan

Amaravati: In a bid to create awareness towards Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to have three capitals for the state, YSRCP's student and youth wings are organising various programmes in all districts for 10 days.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly recently passed the Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020 and the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020. This has been done to decentralise the state's capital between Amaravatri, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

However, since the last 50 days, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members and other activists have been conducting 'Save Amaravati' agitations, demanding that the government retain Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.

The YSR Congress Party's Youth Wing President and MLA Jakkampudi Raja said the decision to hold rallies and awareness programmes was taken at a meeting convened with the student and youth wings of the party. It was addressed by Chief Advisor (Public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. There has been good response from people over the government decision to have three capitals in the state, said Raja.

While on Thursday, a human chain was formed in all the districts of the state, candlelit rallies will be taken out on Friday. On Saturday, activists will conduct prayers in places of religious significance in the state, to 'to bring about a change for the better' in opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu.

On February 10, round-table conferences will be held with intellectuals and academicians in the state. A 'Vanta-Varpu programme' will take place on February 12; a relay-hunger strike will be carried out the subsequent day and on February 14, flowers and pamphlets about decentralisation will be distributed to inform people on the merits of the three capital formula.

On the last day of the campaign, February 15, a memorandum on the issue will be submitted near BR Ambedkar statues in the districts.

Meetings will also take place at SK University in Anantapur on February 10, at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on February 12 and at Tirupati SV University on February 14.

