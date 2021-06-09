'YSRTP Ideology to Reflect People’s Aspirations': Sharmila Reddy Calls for Grassroots Efforts

After registering her political party, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with approval from the Election Commission, Party President YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday announced her political outfit will be launched on July 8 for the welfare of the people. Exhorting party workers and leaders to fight for people’s cause at the grassroots level, she said that YSRTP’s agenda comprises of people’s aspirations.

Speaking at her Lotus Pond Residence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister addressed a key preparatory meeting for YSRTP. The party is being launched on the birth anniversary of Sharmila and Jagan’s late father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

“Our party would have people’s agenda and policies, reflect their aspirations and will vouch to address their issues," she said. “People will write the YSRTP’s agenda and it is to be accepted by every person in the state of Telangana," she added.

She also urged people to send their ideas and suggestions to the party on WhatsApp number 8374167039.

Sharmila’s mother, YS Vijayamma, has offered her support to the new party.

