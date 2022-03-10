Zafrabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Zafrabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Laxmi Nagar (INC), Dr. Santosh Kumar Mishra (BSP), Dr. Harendra Prasad Singh (BJP), Jagdish Narayan (SBSPA), Brijesh Kumar (JAP), Rakesh Chauhan (AJPI), Vijay Kumar Pathak (AAP), Santosh Kumar Singh (BNKP), Sanjeev Kumar Upadhyay (RJGP), Abhishek Singh (Sonu) (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.4%, which is -0.68% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Harendra Prasad Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Zafrabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.371 Zafrabad (जाफराबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Zafrabad is part of Machhlishahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,83,618 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,03,488 were male and 1,80,117 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Zafrabad in 2019 was: 885 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,28,107 eligible electors, of which 1,94,931 were male,1,73,267 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,55,321 eligible electors, of which 1,92,325 were male, 1,62,986 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Zafrabad in 2017 was 345. In 2012, there were 227 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Harendra Prasad Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Shachindra Nath Tripathi of SP by a margin of 24,865 which was 12.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sachindra Nath Tripathi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jagdish Narayan of BSP by a margin of 5,417 votes which was 2.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 30.66% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 371 Zafrabad Assembly segment of the 74. Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) of BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat defeating Tribhuvan Ram (T.Ram) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Zafrabad are: Laxmi Nagar (INC), Dr. Santosh Kumar Mishra (BSP), Dr. Harendra Prasad Singh (BJP), Jagdish Narayan (SBSPA), Brijesh Kumar (JAP), Rakesh Chauhan (AJPI), Vijay Kumar Pathak (AAP), Santosh Kumar Singh (BNKP), Sanjeev Kumar Upadhyay (RJGP), Abhishek Singh (Sonu) (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.08%, while it was 54.79% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Zafrabad went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.371 Zafrabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 376. In 2012, there were 357 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.371 Zafrabad comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Zafrabad, 2 Saremu and Zafrabad Nagar Panchayat of 4 Jaunpur Tehsil; KC 2 Beyalasi of 6 Kerakat Tehsil and KC 4 Nevadhiya of 5 Mariyahu Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Zafrabad constituency, which are: Jaunpur, Malhani, Mariyahu, Pindra, Kerakat, Lalganj, Didarganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Zafrabad is approximately 324 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Zafrabad is: 25°37’35.8"N 82°45’44.3"E.

