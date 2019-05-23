English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zahirabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Zahirabad (జహీరాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Zahirabad (జహీరాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Zahirabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.38%. The estimated literacy level of Zahirabad is 56.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B B Patil of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,44,631 votes which was 13.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 46.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Suresh Kumar Shetkar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 17,407 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.90% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Zahirabad was: B B Patil (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,17,891 men, 7,27,389 women and 74 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Zahirabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Zahirabad is: 17.6864 77.5872
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जाहिराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); জাহিরাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); जाहिराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ઝાહિરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); ஜாகிராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); జహీరాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಜಾಹಿರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); സഹീറാ ബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Suresh Kumar Shetkar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 17,407 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.90% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
Zahirabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IPBP
--
--
Mark Babu
BAP
--
--
Kalesh
ANC
--
--
Mohammed Nawaz
PPOI
--
--
Srinivas Goud Kasala
IND
--
--
Nangunoori Latha
BMP
--
--
Alige Jeevan
INC
--
--
Madan Mohan Rao
IND
--
--
Mudiraj Venkatesham
IND
--
--
Benjamin Raju
IND
--
--
Ramarao Patil
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Banala Laxma Reddy
TRS
--
--
B.B.Patil
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Zahirabad was: B B Patil (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,17,891 men, 7,27,389 women and 74 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Zahirabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Zahirabad is: 17.6864 77.5872
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जाहिराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); জাহিরাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); जाहिराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ઝાહિરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); ஜாகிராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); జహీరాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಜಾಹಿರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); സഹീറാ ബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results