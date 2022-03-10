Zamania Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Zamania seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Om Prakash (SP), Farajana (INC), Mohammad Yusufe Ali Khan (BSP), Sunita Singh (BJP), Ishwari (CPIMLL), Ravi Prakash (AAP), Ramprasad (BJMP), Sahatu (JAP), Seema Devi (SHS), Akhand Pratap (IND), Jang Bahadur (IND), Rajendra Prasad (IND), Ramashray (IND), Sarvdeo Singh Alias Dr. Sarvdeo Singh Yogacharya Kalam (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.67%, which is -1.33% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sunita of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Zamania results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.379 Zamania (ज़मनिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Zamania is part of Ghazipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,89,132 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,264 were male and 1,77,806 female and 62 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Zamania in 2019 was: 842 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,55,392 eligible electors, of which 2,17,418 were male,1,77,652 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,65,519 eligible electors, of which 2,00,654 were male, 1,64,861 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Zamania in 2017 was 1,495. In 2012, there were 1,825 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sunita of BJP won in this seat defeating Atul Kumar of BSP by a margin of 9,264 which was 4.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Omprakash of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Umashanker Kushwaha of BSP by a margin of 29,440 votes which was 14.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 41.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 379 Zamania Assembly segment of the 75. Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. Afzal Ansari of BSP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat defeating Manoj Sinha of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55%, while it was 54.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Zamania went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.379 Zamania Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 380. In 2012, there were 338 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.379 Zamania comprises of the following areas of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Tarighat (except Panchayats 1 Garuwamakasood Pur, 2 Duhia, 3 Targhat, 4 Yuvraj Pur, 5 Bawara, 6 Suhwal, 7 Ramwal, 8 Bemuwa, 17 Dhadhani Ranveer, 19 Bhagirathpur and 20 Dewa Bairanpur), 2 Zamania, 3 Dildarnagar, 5 Gahamar, Dildarnagar Nagar Panchayat and Zamania Municipal Board of Zamania Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Zamania constituency, which are: Mohammadabad, Jangipur, Ghazipur, Saiyadraja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kaimur and Buxar districts of Bihar..

The total area covered by Zamania is approximately 583 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Zamania is: 25°25’56.3"N 83°37’15.6"E.

