With assembly elections in progress, these are hectic days for Manipur chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Biren Singh. While the first round of the two-phase polls took place on February 28, the second is on March 5, with the votes to be counted on March 10. It was around 9pm on Wednesday when the CMO was able to fix an appointment with Biren Singh for an exclusive interview with News18, in which he spoke about politics, his prediction for the elections, as well as his love for football and food. Edited excerpts:

“N Biren Singh can score goals and save them too." What do we infer from this statement? In politics, what do you prefer: to score or defend?

It was a remark made by Amit Shah ji. I play in the left wingback, but when the time comes, I do overlap and score. However, my permanent position is to defend my team from defeat. In the last five years, I tried to score more and I did score. At times, I needed to fall back and defend.

Advertisement

How difficult was it to defend when things went to Delhi against you?

Oh my God, the government was almost gone. Once during the Rajya Sabha elections and the other time when the no-confidence motion was brought in the House. It was difficult to run the coalition government in these five years. Delhi people used to say, “Biren ji, aap to circus khel rahe hain, sarkar nahi chala rahe hain (You are running a circus, not a government)." It was very difficult. I thank God and the central leaders for guiding me all through.

Is that the reason you did not want to be with the NPP in this election? Did your ally start bargaining right after the 2017 election results?

They bargained and threatened the government at every opportunity; it was nothing about reasoning. This is one of the key reasons for distancing from the NPP (National People’s Party). Bargaining started in 2017 right after the results were declared. That’s why there were four cabinet berths from NPP. It was not only the NPP, there were stiff challenges from within the party too. Now I think those internal impediments aren’t there.

Will you still be in your comfortable position and lead the team from the front?

As a player, you need to be an all-rounder. Modern football doesn’t have fixed positions. I am playing that role. I am lucky to have national leaders guiding me.

The BJP manifesto mentions peace, progress, and the end of bandh culture, but what are the two things that will keep the people of the state with you?

The people want to live with dignity and the BJP in Manipur has installed that dignity. Atrocities from police, army, and militants are not there anymore. Peace prevails now and prosperity is following. These are the two aspects for which the people of Manipur will vote this time. Earlier our Imas( mothers) used to sleep at the gates to keep vigil so that the male members of the family were safe. For the last 25 years things were like this, but now they have changed.

Advertisement

The opposition says that development has not reached the hills as claimed by you…

This is a gap of 50 years…of 17 years…and this gap cannot be filled in five years of Biren Singh’s government, I admit. However drastic changes are taking place and we have pictures to prove that. The people from the valley and the hills now trust us.

Employment has been a grey area; are avenues less or the time period was less?

In white-collar jobs, we have given employment against vacancies. Manipur doesn’t have big industries and isn’t rich in minerals, but we have given employment in MSME…more than 1 lakh jobs. The prime minister appreciated our efforts. In start-ups, we have provided opportunities to around five to six thousand youths of the state. We are doing our part in every possible way; it’s not that we are sitting idle.

You have seen the Congress and now the BJP. What’s the basic difference?

Advertisement

I was in the Congress and then joined the BJP. There is a vast difference in how both parties work. In this election that we are contesting, the BJP works in an organised way, penetrating into the grassroots level, addressing each and every one. However, for the Congress, observers come, address, and go. We in the BJP believe in inclusive politics but in the Congress it was all about lifting up the minority and forgetting the general people, and the result is fights, animosity and division.

“This time 40." How confident are you about that?

I have planted the sapling and I know the yield; it’s harvesting time now. In the first phase, I have calculated that we should get around 29-30 seats. In the hills, we will get eight seats. We are getting 30 seats, we are making the government. In the second phase, we will get 12 seats.

Do we present a higher number in politics when asked, like as children we often do after exams when parents ask about scores?

A politician should be known for his integrity. As in other professions like doctors, bureaucrats, politicians should also be respected; not only when he is in power but after his retirement too. My friends and relatives should be proud of Biren Singh and this is the reason we should get 40 plus seats. In the hills, one or two seats might decrease due to armed groups who don’t abide by the Constitution. We do not have any relations with any underground groups.

In the hills, there are two issues. One of territorial integrity and another is the talks with Naga and Kuki. In these five years what’s the progress and what are the plans for the future?

Kuki brothers are not asking for a separate state, so we will look into what can be done, we will discuss. For the Naga brothers, it will be the same within the states. My job will be to bring all insurgent groups to the talking table and settle issues. There will be no compromise on integrity. I have asked all to use me as a mediator to end this in the next five years.

We understand your relations with the NPP but what about the NPF that has been with you throughout?

The coalition dharma will be followed. Those who have supported and stood by us in difficult times, we will not leave them. They will be with us. What is bad is bad, we will discard them and keep the good. There will be no ifs and buts this time.

You have been mentioning the central leaders guiding you. What about Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Himanta Biswa Sarma was there with me as a true friend during my time of crisis and trouble period. He is from a big state and has immense experience.

What does chief minister Biren Singh do in his free time?

Oh, there is no free time. I haven’t had free time in the last five years. My blood pressure levels must have shot up, but the amount of pacing I need to do every day helps me maintain myself.

So no time for football? And what about the Zidane thing?

I am mad about football. These days I watch football on TV late in the night. I have idolised Pele since my childhood and I am a great fan of Manchester United. They are so immaculate and delicate with the ball. I don’t have time for football; last year I scored a goal in an exhibition match between Chief Secretary XI and CM XI, and people started calling me Zidane. We have football and a receding hairline in common. The video went viral and got millions of views.

When we talk about the 2021 Manipur assembly elections, we have seen you many times enjoying Manipuri traditional meals with Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sambit Patra…

I am very fond of my Manipuri cuisine. It has around 108 curries and the food is served on banana leaf plates and bowls in sequence. There is a proper way to enjoy it. In the BSF, I have travelled across the country, but I find the Manipuri rice the best, even better than the basmati. In my playing days, we did not have money; it’s this rice that provided the essential nutrition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.