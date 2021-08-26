Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls in Rajasthan, Nearly 13 Per Cent Polling in Initial Hours

Nearly 13 percent voter turnout was registered in the early hours of polling to elect panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in six districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to the state election commission. The polling started at 7.30 am at around 3,500 polling booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.

The elections are being held in three phases starting from Thursday to elect a total of 200 members of six zila parishad and 1,564 members of 78 panchayat samitis. The second and third phase of polling will be held on August 29 and September 1, and the counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the district headquarters.

One zila parishad member and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed. In the first phase today, a total of 26.55 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise.

A total of 77,94,300 voters are registered in the six districts, of which 41.23 lakh are men and 36.71 lakh are women. Rajasthan has a total of 33 zila parishads at the district level and 352 panchayat samitis at the block level.

Of them, elections in 21 districts (21 zila parishad and 222 panchayat samiti) were held in November- December last year. The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in remaining 12 districts could not take place due to the high court stay on the creation of 19 new municipalities in these districts, in which the area of Panchayati Raj Institutions was also revised.

After the litigation issue on the delimitation process was resolved in February, the state election commission finalised the voter lists. The lists were finalised in six districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi, where the elections are taking place in August-September. The voter lists in the remaining districts of Alwar, Baran, Dholpur, Karauli, Kota and Ganganagar were also finalised recently and the zila parishad and panchayat samitis polls there will be held later.

