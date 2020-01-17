Take the pledge to vote

Zilla Panchayat Polls in Goa on March 15, Date of Counting to be Announced Later

The election for all 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies would be held on March 15 and the schedule for filing nominations and counting would be issued later.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Panaji: Goa election commission has announced that the Zilla Panchayat elections in the state would be held on March 15.

State Election Commissioner R K Srivastava on Thursday said the election for all 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies would be held on March 15 and the schedule for filing nominations and counting would be issued later.

The elections would be held along party lines, wherein political parties can officially field their candidates in these constituencies, he said. The five-year term of all the ZPs will end on March 23, before which the new body has to be in place.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have already announced that they would be fielding their candidates for the polls. While BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party will soon announce their candidates, MGP head Deepak Dhavalikar said the party will be contesting the polls on its own.

