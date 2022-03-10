Zira Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Naresh Kataria of LEADING AAP leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Zira seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Naresh Kataria (AAP), Janmeja Singh Sekhon (SAD), Amandeep Singh (IND), Avtar Singh Zira (BJP), Kulbir Singh Zira (INC), Sukhwinder Singh (NJP), Priyanka Rani (ILVP), Kamaljit Singh (IND), Kulbir Singh (IND), Naresh Kumar (IND), Megh Raj (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 80.47%, which is -4.62% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kulbir Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Zira results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.75 Zira (ज़ीरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ferozepur district of Punjab. Zira is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 187300 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,362 were male and 98,936 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Zira in 2022 is: 1,120 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,50,418 eligible electors, of which 94,682 were male,83,326 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,513 eligible electors, of which 85,407 were male, 77,106 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Zira in 2017 was 1,050. In 2012, there were 603 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kulbir Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Hari Singh Zira of SAD by a margin of 23,071 which was 15.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hari Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Naresh Kumar of INC by a margin of 11,967 votes which was 8.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 52.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 75 Zira Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Sadique of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Zira are: Naresh Kataria (AAP), Janmeja Singh Sekhon (SAD), Amandeep Singh (IND), Avtar Singh Zira (BJP), Kulbir Singh Zira (INC), Sukhwinder Singh (NJP), Priyanka Rani (ILVP), Kamaljit Singh (IND), Kulbir Singh (IND), Naresh Kumar (IND), Megh Raj (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.09%, while it was 84.05% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Zira went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.75 Zira Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 223. In 2012, there were 186 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.75 Zira comprises of the following areas of Ferozepur district of Punjab: Zira Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Zira constituency, which are: Sultanpur Lodhi, Shahkot, Dharamkot, Moga, Firozpur Rural, Firozpur City, Patti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Zira is approximately 723 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Zira is: 31°01’08.4"N 74°55’41.2"E.

