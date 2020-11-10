Ziradei Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ziradei Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Ziradei (Jiradei) (जीरादेई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Ziradei is part of 18. Siwan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,73,869 eligible electors, of which 1,44,242 were male, 1,28,973 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,53,612 eligible electors, of which 1,37,613 were male, 1,15,995 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,655 eligible electors, of which 1,08,378 were male, 90,277 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ziradei in 2015 was 292. In 2010, there were 164.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha of JDU won in this seat by defeating Asha Devi of BJP by a margin of 6,091 votes which was 4.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 29.99% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Asha Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Amarjeet Kushwaha of CPIMLL by a margin of 8,920 votes which was 8.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.25% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 106. Ziradei Assembly segment of Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kavita Singh won the Siwan Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Siwan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Ziradei are: Ramayan Manjhi (BJP), Kumar Shashi Ranjan (PP), Satyadeo Ram (CPIMLL), Sheo Kumar Manjhi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 51.85%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.62%, while it was 54.39% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 273 polling stations in 106. Ziradei constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 245. In 2010 there were 205 polling stations.

Extent:

106. Ziradei constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nautan, Ziradei and Mairwa. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Ziradei seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Ziradei is 265.25 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ziradei is: 26°13'35.8"N 84°12'43.2"E.

