Adnan Safee, Founder Nine Angle Foundation Tweets To Ameera Al-Taweel to Support His Cause

Adnan Safee and Sadia Adnan, Founders of Nine Angle Foundation, have found their calling and are fulfilling it under the name 'Nine Angle Foundation'. The foundation works towards helping and feeding with the limited funds they have. Nine Angle Foundation fulfills its responsibility at the same by eradicating social plight present in the form of poverty, which snatches away the basic right to satiate hunger by having a meal.

Talking about the noble cause, Adnan said, "We work socially at a very subtle level. From the funds and our limited resources which we manage to arrange, we distribute food boxes which have a ration for the month to the poor and the needy. Because we are working on a micro level with insufficient funds, we are unable to do a lot for the community. We are planning big as we wish to expand. We are approaching organizations and people who can help us with some funds so that we are accessible to more needy people. We tweeted Ameera Altaweel, Raina Al Abdullah, Obama Foundation, Anand Mahindra and others to support our cause “no one sleeps hungry”. Naved Khan (RJ Naved, Radio Mirchi), has shown his interest and will support our cause no one sleeps hungry by one lac rupees.”

Adnan Safee is also Executive Producer at Nine Angle Productions, a prolific producer of TV commercials, radio spots, jingles and short films, incepted the market in 2011. Based in Mumbai and Delhi, it has been adding colossal value to the Indian as well as overseas motion picture industry ever since.

Interestingly, the Lok Sabha Elections Campaign 2019 was successfully executed by Adnan Safee. He has also worked with reputed names like the Government of Rajasthan, MHRD, Indian IT Ministry, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, Hyundai, Hero, Honda, ICICI and Samsung to name a few. Presently, the media house is working out its strategies for Everwey.

The media house has created some critically acclaimed marvels such as the short film 'Breaking The Seal'. The team is presently working on two feature films, titled 'Cawnpore' and 'Hold My Hand'.

Nine Angle Productions is all set to create a series of short films that will illuminate the glorious history, heritage and life of the royal families of India. The series will unfold with the heritage of the 16th scion of the Royalty of Alsisar, Kunwar Abhimanyu Singh Alsisar. In addition to this, the series will showcase the glory of six other Royal Families Of India.

On being asked by Team Digpu, Adnan Safee said, "In the pursuit of support for Nine Angle Foundation and our cause ‘No One Sleeps Hungry’, we were connecting to Ameera Al-Taweel a Saudi Arabian princess and philanthropist and Rania Al Abdullah, Queen Consort of Jordan. So, we were inspired to know about and showcase the royalties of India. Based on our research, we found that there are seven Royal Families that are still living the royal life in modern India. Thereafter, we decided to illuminate the world about these families with the help of short films. To begin with, we chose the Royalty of Alsisar, Kunwar Abhimanyu Singh Alsisar."

"There are two main reasons behind this endeavour of ours. Firstly, we want to bring out the splendour and heritage of the royal families of India in the brightest colours for everyone to know. Also, we know this will attract tourism and artists towards India. Soon, we are going to approach the Indian Ministry of Tourism in this regard. We are also open to collaborating with people who can be the part of this journey and make this vision of ours come true", Adnan added.

On asking about the success of Nine Angle Productions, Adnan said, "We are a well-knit unit of team members expert in their respective forte. Diversification and systematic allocation of work allow our team members to focus well. We take on every project together after discussing and working out the visions of the whole team. Each one of our creations is the result of a consistent effort. We want to be remembered for our unique projects and their realisation on screen."

News Source: https://www.digpu.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release distributed by Digpu News Network and the liability solely rests with the said company. No News18 / Network18 Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.