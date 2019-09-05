Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Press Release
1-min read

Extreme Entrepreneur 2019 Finalists to Meet Top Startup Founders in Lightspeed Masterclass

Top ten startups will get a chance to get candid Masterclasses by some of the most iconic global startup leaders.

Digpu News Network |

Updated:September 5, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
Extreme Entrepreneur 2019 Finalists to Meet Top Startup Founders in Lightspeed Masterclass
Top ten startups will get a chance to get candid Masterclasses by some of the most iconic global startup leaders.
Loading...

Lightspeed India has announced the finalists of the Extreme Entrepreneur challenge 2019 who will be part of an interactive session with the leaders of top global startups. The 10 startups which made the cut are Blackboard Radio, EazyPG, GroMo, Bakbuck, Deepsync, Openapp, Womniya, Xeno, Ithaka and Gratitude.

The aim of the event is to expose high potential startups to best ideas and practises from the best talent in the industry. Some of the global startup founders who will be in attendance are Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO rooms; Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm; and Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy. The format of the interactive Masterclass will be a 1:1 mentoring session with one of these reputable leaders.

Notably, Masterclass is scheduled for six weeks. And, each day will be divided into three parts:

Mornings - CEOs of top startups will hold masterclass.

Afternoons - A lightspeed partner will hold a 1:1 interactive session.

Evenings - A chance to be a part of the community through an informal session.

In the initial application stage, Extreme Entrepreneur received a phenomenal response. From over 100 cities, applications were received from more than 800 startups - this is a 90% hike from the previous iteration of this event.

Once the applications were received, startups were put through a tough screening process. The goal was to pick startups which had the potential to strike it big. A partner at Lightspeed, Vaibhav Agarwal commented, “The sheer diversity of the applicants was amazing. And all the founders who came have their unique stories to share with the others and inspire a lot more.”

News Source: https://www.digpu.com/

Disclaimer: This is a press release that has been published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by News18 staff.

