Manoj Tiwari's P se Pyaar F se Faraar's first look is out now and is a must watch movie of Bollywood as he gives reasons for this statement. According to him, "P se Pyaar F se Faraarî is a sensational film based on a crime that is growing at the rate of 796% per year in our country." He adds, "Itís high time we all must sit together and see the horrible outcomes of caste discrimination that we have let blossom right under our noses. The movie sincerely attempts to initiate a debate on honour killing. If you have loved Heropanti, Sairaat, Dhadak then you would be stunned by P se Pyaar F se Faraar. This movie put forth other layers of those stories. Based on true incidents PSPFSF super effective and authentic in its tone & message."

According to Tiwari the actors in the film will be witnessed in never seen role before. Stellar performances from veteran actors like Kumud Mishra, Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Seema Azmi and endearing debutant Bhavesh Kumar gives an extra edge to this thriller.

A Still from the Movie (Left)

The story of the film is based on a true incident in Mathura, where a national level sportsman had to face the repercussion of intercaste marriage, the film is about a young boy falling in love with a girl and the kind of turbulent and violent reactions that follow between their communities. These make the revered city of love turn into a city of extreme hate. The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar. It is produced by Dr.Jogender Singh under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and movie is Nationwide distributed by PVR Pictures. Directed by Manoj Tiwari "P se Pyaar F se Faraar" will release on 18th Oct 2019.

News Source: https://www.digpu.com/

Disclaimer: This is a press release that has been published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by News18 staff.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.