Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd. is Now CMMI Level 3 Appraised Company

Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the Software Engineering Institute’s CMMI® (Capability Maturity Model Integration). The appraisal was performed by Software Quality Center LLC.

More than 240+ review hours in 17 process areas helped CMMI assessor Kris Puthucode to carry out this appraisal. A maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “Defined” level. Processes are well characterized and understood and are describing in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

CMMI is an enhanced version of the Capability Maturity Model that is being adopted worldwide by leading Information Technology organizations as a benchmark quality standard.

“Systematix is a team of through professionals pursuing customer satisfaction as a critical goal by technology excellence and use of global best practices in software development. This achievement of CMMI V1.3 Maturity Level 3 attests their commitment for standard and repeatable processes, thereby assuring their customers of better quality products and services, said Kris Puthucode, CMMI Institute Certified High Maturity Lead Appraiser, from Software Quality Center LLC, (SQC). "We look at them to continue the good work in performance excellence and see Systematix move to the higher process maturity", added Kris.

“We are extremely proud to have achieved Level 3 rating on the CMMI Level 3 ver1.3. It feels amazing to be amongst handful 1961 CMMI appraised companies in India. It demonstrates that Systematix operates at the world’s best practices and that our offshore global delivery model is making quality deliverables said Sunil Rawat, Founder and MD at Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

The benefits to Systematix Infotech’s clients working with a CMMI Level 3 rated company include service excellence, predictability in delivery, project execution transparency, and better quality. Standardized processes and approach through CMMI streamlines project deliverables and makes our employees also happy. It goes without saying that Happy people produce great results” adds Sunil.

The CMMI Institute accepted Systematix’s SCAMPI appraisal result on July 26, 2019 and here is the result for public reference.

CMMI institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevated performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

About The Company:

Incorporated in 2005, Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd (SIPL) has offices in the United States, Singapore and offshore development centers in India at Bangalore, Gurgaon, Indore, and Bhopal. It is a global IT Services and Solutions company that has served 900+ clients on diverse business challenges in various industries.

For more information visit www.systematixinfotech.com or mail your queries at kapil.khandelwal@systematixindia.com

