Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

YESWEUS Carves Out Innovation And Affordability In Strategic IT Solutions

YESWEUS has received many accolades for its remarkable contribution to the IT Industry.

Digpu News Network |

Updated:July 11, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
YESWEUS Carves Out Innovation And Affordability In Strategic IT Solutions
YESWEUS has received many accolades for its remarkable contribution to the IT Industry.
Loading...

YESWEUS, a leading IT Company in Mumbai, provides contemporary Hi-tech IT Solutions like Mobile Application Development (Android and IOS), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Professional Website Design and Development, App Store Optimization (ASO), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Content Management, Multimedia Presentation, and Payment Gateway Solutions in the most enterprising fashion.

Established in the year 2011 by Mr Vinod Kadam, YESWEUS has been a one-stop solution for all startups and new ventures from almost all industries and business segments. It has provided affordable and customised solutions to its clientele and delivered value for money. The company has strengthened its presence in Asia and Europe. They are based out of Mumbai and have their branch offices in Bengaluru, India and London, United Kingdom.

YESWEUS can boast of having successfully completed more than 300 projects in India and overseas. It caters to different industries such as Aviation, Pharma, Banking, Insurance, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Construction, Education, Automobile, Retail, Media and many more. The company comprehends the distinctiveness of the client's website and its business goals.

On being asked by Team Digpu, Mr Kadam said, "By providing Hi-tech and fair business exchanges, we envision becoming one of the world's leading IT Companies. Furthermore, we want to provide innovative IT solutions and expand technology in all business segments. It has been a pleasure for YESWEUS to script its success tales consistently year after year scaling up its own remarkable record and working on our clients' projects with greater zeal and enthusiasm."

YESWEUS has received many accolades for its remarkable contribution to the IT Industry. Mr Kadam was honoured by Humanity First Conclave as ‘Mumbai Heroes’ for contributing his success back to the society. The awards include 'Most Promising Digital Marketing Consultants', 'India's Best MSME Award' In The Year 2017 as well as 'Top 30 Most Valuable Consulting Companies'. 'The Iconic Brand of the year 2018' conferred by Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. in Presence of Cabinet Minister (Industries and Mining) Mr. Subhash Desai, escalated YESWEUS to outshine in the industry for its achievements.

For more information, visit https://www.yesweus.in/ and https://www.yesweus.co.uk or get in touch via email to inquiry@yesweus.com

News Source: https://www.digpu.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release distributed by Digpu News Network and the liability solely rests with the said company. No News18 / Network18 Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram