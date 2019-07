ICC WC 2019 | ENG vs NZ : Who Will Qualify For Semi Final

In the final group match for New Zealand and England, both teams will look to secure their place in the semi-finals. If England qualify for the semi finals they will be the third consecutive host to do so. Whereas New Zealand will look to qualify and look to go the distance in this world cup.