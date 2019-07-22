After ‘Singa Penney,’ Another Song ‘Verithanam’ from Vijay’s Bigil Leaked Online

The team behind Vijay’s Bigil has faced another roadblock. After facing the burn of the song Singa Penney leak, another song Verithanam from the film has been leaked online

A short portion of Verithanam, the second song, has made its way to social media. The makers are taking stringent measures to curb further damage to their film.

The song features Vijay, and it’s the first time he has lent his voice for an AR Rahman composition.

The makers are currently busy prepping up for the official launch of Singa Penny. The song launch event is now going to take place on July 23 after the leak. They are also likely to throw some light on the leaks.

Piracy has become a big problem worldwide and no industry is totally immune to it. Even big Hollywood projects like Avengers Endgame and X-Men Dark Phoenix have been facing this problem for a while now.

In the late 2010s and early 2020s, many piracy sites were operating where anybody could download and upload movies. Sometimes, the cyber pirates released a new film on the same day as its theatrical release.

Advancement in the world of streaming apps saw people moving to them rather than piracy sites but the threat of harming a film’s business still looms large.

With a big star like Vijay’s film getting affected with piracy, the Indian film industry will have to think twice about the safety measures they’re going for against piracy.