Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to Direct a Telugu Film, Back as Director After Six Years

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush is all set to dawn the director’s hat after a gap of six years. The 3 movie director’s next project will be a Telugu flick. Reportedly, the story will be written by Sanjeev. Produced by Subaskaran and Mahaveer Jain of Lyca Productions, the film is tipped to be a family entertainer. The cast and crew of this untitled Telugu film are yet to be finalized. An official statement is yet to be released.

Aishwaryaa recently made headlines when she was seen with her father, Superstar Rajinikanth, travelling to the US to get his health checked. Photos of the father-daughter duo walking out of the Mayo clinic were circulated on social media earlier this year. After a few weeks in the US, Aishwaryaa headed back to India with her family.

The announcement was done on the official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions. The tweet read, “Lyca Production’s Producers #Subaskaran & #MahaveerJain sign @ash_r_dhanush to Direct a bilingual thriller, Written by #Sanjeev. This family entertainer will be Presented by Lyca Productions. #aishwarya_r_dhanush #aashishsingh (sic).”

Coming back after a gap of six years, Aishwaryaa is known for movies such as Vai Raja Vai, Veeran, and 3, which also marked her debut.

