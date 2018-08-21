English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chiranjeevi’s Makes a Grand Entry in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser. Watch Video
Chiranjeevi's 151st film is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
The poster of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
How can you stop fans from whistling if their favourite Chiranjaavi makes such a grand entry in the teaser of his forthcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy? The 62-year-old is playing freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film that’s directed by Surender Reddy.
Chiranjeevi’s 151st film is about an armed rebellion against the British in 1846, more than a decade before the sepoy mutiny took place in Meerut. The film will see Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Huma Qureshi in important roles.
The 79-second teaser begins with the English rulers mocking Sye Raa (Chiranjeevi) but they probably underestimated his strength because when he enters the frame, it’s all about his slow motion action scenes. The film will focus on a rebellion that engulfed many districts of modern day Andhra Pradesh.
Produced by Ram Charan, the film has been shot on actual locations. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in an important role in the film.
Chiranjeevi’s screen presence adds value to the film’s subject. The team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy started shooting in December, last year. The release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet.
