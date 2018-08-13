Sarkar to 2.0: 7 Tamil Films You Can’t Miss in Next 4 Months

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

2018 has been a fairly decent year for the Tamil film industry. The mostly-buzzing industry is still in search for a blockbuster that would change the course of mainstream cinema. There have been some commercially successful films like 'Kaala' and 'Irumbu Thirai', but none of them stood out much.However, with more than four months to go, 2018 isn’t over yet. Let's look at some of the upcoming biggies that may end the cash crunch at the box office.This is without a doubt one of the most awaited films of this year. After their blockbuster hits Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014), actor Vijay and director AR Murugadoss are teaming up for the third time. Ever since the title and first look were announced, fans are waiting for the project. The team is currently shooting in Las Vegas, US. Videos from the shooting spot were leaked last week and were trending on social media. The film is slated to be released for Diwali. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Radha Ravi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in lead roles.After 'Kaala', Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of 2.0. This sure is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen. The making videos revealed the magnitude and grandeur of the project. Helmed by director Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 hit 'Enthiran'. Termed one of the costliest films in the history of Indian cinema, the sci-fi flick also features Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in important roles. The film is set to hit the screens on November 29.Director Gautham Vasudev Menon is all set to give us a riveting spy thriller, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. According to reports, the film is set to be produced as a trilogy, with the first installment set to hit the screens by the end of this year. The film also has Aishwarya Rajessh, Ritu Varm and Simran Bagga.National award-winning director Vetrimaran and actor Dhanush have teamed up for the fifth time in this upcoming Tamil thriller. This project is being produced as a trilogy. Expected to be raw and gritty, the film will focus on the lifestyle of a gangster, with Dhanush essaying the role of a carom champion turned gang-lord.After the failure of 'Kaatru Veliyadai,' director Mani Rathnam has taken up an ambitious project. The film's ensemble star cast includes Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. Rathnam has retained his A-team, with AR Rahman looking after music and Santosh Sivan as the cinematographer. The film is set to be released on September 28Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of 'Demonte Colony' fame, 'Imaikka Nodigal' is a thriller starring Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Raashi Khanna and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. Kashyap, who is making is acting debut in Tamil, will essay the role of a psychotic killer. Going by the trailer, the film will be a cat-and-mouse chase between Kashyap and Nayanthara. The makers have not announced the film’s release date.After 'Thaana Serntha Kootam,' Suriya is all set to don the character of a leader in Selvaraghavan's 'NGK - Nandha Gopala Krishnan'. This political drama marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as female leads, the film is slated for a Diwali release.