Siddharth Has a Special Message for His Fans Post Spine Surgery

Actor Siddharth, who is known for movies such as Rang De Basanti, Striker, Chashme Baddoor, etc. had recently travelled to London for a minor surgery. When fans asked about his absence at the trailer launch of his upcoming film titled Maha Samudram, director Ajay Bhupathi revealed the news about Siddharth’s surgery and also mentioned that the actor will be back soon.

The latest update on this front is that now, Siddharth has returned to Hyderabad after undergoing a successful spine surgery in the UK. The actor is back in Hyderabad to finish the dubbing of Maha Samudram. Recently, Siddharth took to his Instagram page to give his fans a health update. He also stated that he got injured while shooting a stunt scene and had undergone surgery on the spine.

Sharing a selfie with his followers, Siddharth captioned the photo, “Back in the country. Back in Hyderabad to wrap my dub for #MAHASAMUDRAM. Thank you for all the wishes and love. I’m nursing a back injury from a stunt sequence. Have been advised care for a few months. Big thanks to all my doctors and physios for their attentive care. Thank heavens I have a pretty strong spine. For now, I’m all set to enjoy a lovely film we’ve worked very hard on in CINEMAS with my audience. Glorious reason to celebrate. See you all soon. I’m so touched by all of your kindness. All my heart, Siddharth.”

