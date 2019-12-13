Thalaivar 168: Here’s What Khushbu is Playing in Rajinikanth’s Film
Superstar Rajinikanth flanked by Meena and Khushbu at Thalaivar 168 movie pooja.
Superstar Rajinikanth flanked by Meena and Khushbu at Thalaivar 168 movie pooja.
Thalaivar 168, Rajinikanth’s next film, has already started generating a great buzz around it. Thanks to its huge star-cast that includes names like Keerthy Suresh, Prithiviraj, Meena, Khushbu, Soori and Sathish, the film is making headlines in different fan pockets.
While Keerthy Suresh and Soori will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time, Meena and Khushbu are uniting in Rajini film almost after two-and-half-decade.
Ever since the announcement of Khushbu and Meena coming together took place, fans started speculating who’s going to play what in the film. Now we have learnt that Khushbu has been finalised to play Thalaivar’s wife in the film while Meena will be seen playing Prithiviraj’s partner.
#Khushbu about joining #Thalaivar168@rajinikanth @directorsiva pic.twitter.com/KIxVyZWOvX
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 10, 2019
The ‘mahurat’ for the film was held on December 11, a day before Rajinikanth’s birthday. The shooting for the film will commence in Margazhi month (after December 15).
#Thalaivar168Poojai #Thalaivar168 pic.twitter.com/bo3jHzOnvi — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 11, 2019
Rajinikanth also celebrated his 70th birthday with the team by cutting the cake.
Happy Birthday Superstar @rajinikanth!#HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/dWg8nou2V5
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 11, 2019
Thalaivar 168 will be helmed by Shiva, who has given several hits with ‘Thala’ Ajith.
Rajinikanth, who is all set to foray into politics, paved a way for young directors by working with them. In the past, Rajini has worked with Pa Ranjith in Kabali (2016) and Karthik Subbaraj in Petta (2019).
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages
- Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch