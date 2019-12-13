Thalaivar 168: Here’s What Khushbu is Playing in Rajinikanth’s Film

Thalaivar 168, Rajinikanth’s next film, has already started generating a great buzz around it. Thanks to its huge star-cast that includes names like Keerthy Suresh, Prithiviraj, Meena, Khushbu, Soori and Sathish, the film is making headlines in different fan pockets.

While Keerthy Suresh and Soori will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time, Meena and Khushbu are uniting in Rajini film almost after two-and-half-decade.

Ever since the announcement of Khushbu and Meena coming together took place, fans started speculating who’s going to play what in the film. Now we have learnt that Khushbu has been finalised to play Thalaivar’s wife in the film while Meena will be seen playing Prithiviraj’s partner.

The ‘mahurat’ for the film was held on December 11, a day before Rajinikanth’s birthday. The shooting for the film will commence in Margazhi month (after December 15).

Rajinikanth also celebrated his 70th birthday with the team by cutting the cake.

Thalaivar 168 will be helmed by Shiva, who has given several hits with ‘Thala’ Ajith.

Rajinikanth, who is all set to foray into politics, paved a way for young directors by working with them. In the past, Rajini has worked with Pa Ranjith in Kabali (2016) and Karthik Subbaraj in Petta (2019).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.