Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: DSP to Jawan and Merry Christmas, Recent and Upcoming Movies of Vikram Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY SETHUPATHI: Although he started his career in films with many side roles, Vijay Sethupathi today has become one of the most popular actors in the film industry. He got his first lead role in the Tamil-drama film, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, which was released in 2010. His career took another important turn in the year 2012 when he delivered 3 consecutive hits at the box office. Fondly called Makkal Selvan, Vijay has earned a massive fan following with his powerful roles in films like Super Deluxe, Master and Vikram Vedha.

The actor bagged the most prestigious National Award for playing a character role in Super Deluxe. From playing the role of a crooked villain to a love-sick man, Vijay Sethupathi has done it all.

Today, the actor is celebrating his 45th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his recent films and upcoming projects.

DSP

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in DSP, an action-comedy film, released in December 2022. Directed by Ponram, the movie casts Vijay and Anukreethy Vas in lead roles. The movie which is available to stream on Netflix features Vijay Sethupathi as a police officer named Vascodagama.

Vikram

Released in June 2022, a high-octane action film shows a special investigator who is assigned a case of serial killings. Actor Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a drug dealer, and his performance left the audience stunned. The movie turned out to be Vijay’s most-successful villain role till now.

19(1)(a)

The movie was released in July 2022. This Indhu VS’ directorial starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles. All the actors delivered praise-worthy performances in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming films

Michael

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s new action-thriller Michael will release in cinemas on 3 February 2023. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film is dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film also features other actors including Sundeep Kishan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divyansha Kaushik and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in lead roles.

Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi is making his first debut in the Bollywood industry with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Vijay would be seen in a negative role in the movie. The patriotic thriller-action-drama is set to be released on 2nd June 2023 and will be available in all south Indian languages.

Merry Christmas

Shree Ram Raghavan’s upcoming project will feature Vijay Sethupathi opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is set to be released by the end of this year and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak as lead characters. Fans are quite excited to see Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif along with south Indian superstar Vijay, sharing the silver screens together.

