Vishwaroopam 2 Box Office Day 3: Kamal Haasan Film Earns Rs 20 Crore in Three Days

Even after mixed response from the critics, Kamal Haasan starrer Vishwaroopam 2 seems to be doing well at the box office.According to reports, the film earned approximately Rs 9 crore on its opening day. It’s the third biggest opening for a Tamil film this year. Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam hold the first two places.Despite a slow start, the film gained momentum through the weekend. As per a report in Business Today, Vishwaroopam 2 has garnered close to Rs 20 crore in first three days.Quoting film trade analyst Girish Johar, a report in the Indian Express stated that the film did decent business in the home market while the business in Hindi belt was low.The second film in Vishwaroopam franchise, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, the film was shot in Tamil and Hindi as was dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.Gautaman Bhaskaran, in his review for News 18, wrote, “I fail to understand how a brilliant actor like Haasan (who can forget him in Nayagan, for instance) could slip into such a shoddy, convoluted sequel, which fails to put its point across. A rank bad effort that is eminently avoidable.”In this part, RAW officer Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri (Haasan) sets off to tackle 'the biggest non-nuclear explosion in the world'.​