1 Indian and 7 Foreigners! Here are the Men Behind Our Medal Winning Olympians at Tokyo 2020

India’s Olympic campaign in Summar Games 2020 was the best in terms of the number of medals but also added some crucial positive results to the tally. The seven medals won at the Tokyo Games started with a silver medal from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and ended with a historic finish, with a first-ever in track and field events from Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw on Sunday, August 8. While a podium finish is every athletes’ dream, there are guiding hands and wise guidance that show the right path to a medal.

The Indian contingent brought home seven medals won at Tokyo 2020. These medals mean a lot to the coaches, who equally toiled hard to ensure their wards succeeded on the biggest stage.

Here’s a look at those individuals who helped India win medals:

Uwe Hohn (Head Coach); Dr Klaus Bartonietz (Biomechanical Expert): Both German experts have immense expertise and experience about the intricacies of the Javelin event. The duo are credited for making Neeraj Chopra stronger and ensured their ward bagged the historic gold. Dr Bartonietz was part of the core team which developed javelin-specific work-out plans which the German athletes swear by. Whereas, Hohn is the only man to throw the spear over 100 metres.

Vijay Sharma (Chief National Coach; Weightlifting 49kg): A former national champion, he took weightlifter Mirabai Chanu under his wing in 2014, the same year he took charge of the men’s team for the Commonwealth Games. Since then, Sharma has been a constant with Chanu’s professional career. Along with Chanu’s mother, he also played a crucial role in compelling the Tokyo silver medallist to brush off thoughts about retirement after she failed to produce one legal lift in the clean and jerk in the Rio edition.

Kamal Malikov (57kg freestyle wrestling): The Russian was roped to prepare Sushil Kumar for Tokyo Olympics’ qualification, but that didn’t materialise for other reasons. However, he was employed from April 2021 under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to help wrestler Ravi Dahiya. Malikov not only procured prime sparring partners in Vladikavkaz (Russia) but also work harder at improving reaction times and the speed of counters of his new pupil, which resulted in a silver medal at Tokyo.

Shako Bentinidis (65kg freestyle wrestling): Bajrang Punia’s medal finish (Bronze) in the wrestling event is due to Bentinidis’ tutelage. The Georgian facilitated sparring partners for his ward from the United States, Russia and also worked on improving Punia’s speed and leg defence.

Raffaele Bergamasco (High-Performance Director, Women’s welterweight boxing): Coming from Italian shores, Bergamasco is a five-time national champion and had coaching stints in Beijing, London and Rio Olympics earlier. He guided the Italian women’s team from 2001 to 2007 and took charge of their senior and junior men’s sides which resulted in six Olympic medals. However, he was let go after a barren run in Rio but found his way to India in 2017. Since his arrival, the country has had its best-ever medal haul at Youth Boxing Championships the same year. A month later, he was promoted to high-performance director for the senior women’s team. Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain is his protégé.

Park Tae-Sang (Women’s singles badminton): The Korean coach added more variety and dimensions to Sindhu’s game which was based on strength and superb hand speed. It resulted in consistent wins against some of the best players in the world. The 42-year-old not only worked on her defence skills but also injected confidence in Sindhu’s game through his animations at the net. WhileSindhu missed the gold once again, she scripted history to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Graham Reid (Men’s hockey): Reid’s stint with the Men in Blue resulted in podium finish (Bronze) after a gap of more than four decades. The Australian, who had earlier coached his national side in the Rio edition, changed the Indian team’s psyche and ensured the team didn’t panic and fought on level terms against any opposition. He was instrumental in picking the team for the bronze-medal playoff against Germany, which resulted in India giving one of their most rousing performances in a long time.

