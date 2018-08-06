10-man India U-20 Stun Argentina 2-1 in Final COTIF Cup Outing

In their final match at the COTIF Cup in Spain, the India U-20 side led by Amarjit Singh beat the Argentina U-20 side 2-1 on Sunday night.India came out of the blocks faster than their opponents, and within the first five minutes, a corner taken by Ninthoiganba Meetei was met with the head by Deepak Tangri. Alan Diaz, the Argentine keeper failed to hold onto it and gifted India the surprise lead.Buoyed by the early lead, India continued to press high up the pitch and attack their illustrious opponents. With Aniket Jadhav playing the role of a target man, India did not fail to create during the first half. Jadhav was caught offside twice as Suresh Singh and Boris Singh both found him with through balls. In defense, Anwar Ali stood tall and marshalled the back line effectively.After the break, captain Amarjit Singh provided Ali with a great chance to double the lead and extend India’s advantage on the night, but this time the Argentine keeper Alan Diaz was up to the task and kept his side in the hunt.Soon after though, India were reduced to ten men, as striker Aniket Jadhav was given his marching orders with more than half an hour left to play.The Indian Colts kept their shape and did not panic despite the waves of attacks by the Argentines. Goal-keeper Prabhsukhan Gill needed to be alert as he pulled off two fantastic saves to deny the South Americans in the space of five minutes.Pinto’s boys soaked up the pressure as Lionel Scaloni’s team threw the kitchen sink at them as they went looking for an equalizer. Scaloni was recently appointed, alongside Pablo Aimar, as the interim manager for the Argentine senior national team for the next three friendly matches in September and October.Half way into the second half, India won a free-kick from some way out in the attacking half after Rahim Ali had been fouled. Anwar Ali stepped up to take it and took the direct route. His attempt bounced of the woodwork and into the back of the net, leaving Diaz and Argentina shell shocked. With just over 20 minutes left in the game, India were 2-0 up.Prabhsukhan Gill’s though would not return with a second consecutive clean sheet as Alan Marinelli cut in on his right foot from the left and send it over his head to reduce the deficit to one goal.Buoyed by that and the numerical advantage, Argentina stepped it up in attack in the final minutes. Deep in stoppage time an attack down the left saw the ball swung back in dangerously to the Indian penalty box and the header had Gill beaten, but it was the woodwork that saved the day for Pinto’s side.This was India's first win at the tournament, after they drew 0-0 against Venezuela U-20 in their third game, and lost against Murcia U-20 (2-0) and Mauritania U-20 (3-0).Watch all the goals from the match below.