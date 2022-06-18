'100 Per Cent Confirmed': AlphaTauri Boss Confirms Pierre Gasly Will Continue With The Team in 2023

Frenchman Pierre Gasly will remain with AlphaTauri for the next Formula 1 season, team principal Franz Tost said on Saturday. Gasly has managed to score just 16 points from the first eight races of the ongoing season.

“He will be a driver of us, of Scuderia AlphaTauri, in 2023,” Tost said during a media interaction ahead of Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“This is 100% confirmed,” he added.

Gasly though recorded his best result of the season in Azerbaijan last week when he finished among the top-five.

Tost said it’s in the hands of the team to deliver a competitive car for Gasly now as he pointed out the misfortunes the the 26-year-old had to endure during the various races in 2022 season.

“Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season [he suffered] with a lot of reliability issues – for example, in Bahrain when the battery caught fire,” Tost said.

“Then there were some other reliability issues that were not his fault, it was coming from the team. I am really happy now that at least in Baku we could show how good he is. And I hope that we will provide him with a competitive car for the rest of the season because Pierre has the ability to be in front. It’s in the hands of the team to give him a really good competitive car,” he added.

Gasly had recently praised the F1’s governing body for the steps it has taken to ensure the protection of the drivers.

“I’m happy they’re taking it (porpoising) seriously, that they’re trying to take some measures as fast as possible,” Gasly had said.

“At the end of the day, we are the ones in the car having to deal with all these impacts and pains and stiffness that it creates in our back. I’m just happy they understood the message and reacted quickly with some actions,” he addded.

