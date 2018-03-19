English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
102 and 100-Year Old Runners Set World Record in 60m Dash
“I just like the feeling of being independent and doing something a little different and testing myself, trying to get better. I want to please my family is the other thing,” Hawkins was quoted as saying by Washington Post.
Orville Rogers and Julia Hawkins at USATF Masters Indoor Championships (Twitter/ USATF)
We have all been guilty of being too lazy when it comes to going for that morning run.
But, in US, 102-year-old, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins has served as an inspiration to all of us, setting a world record for the 60-meter dash in the women’s 100-plus age competition at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships. She ran the distance in 24.79 seconds.
At 102, Hawkins became the oldest woman in the history of the USATF Championships. She took up competitive running only when she turned 100.
“I just like the feeling of being independent and doing something a little different and testing myself, trying to get better. I want to please my family is the other thing,” Hawkins was quoted as saying by Washington Post.
In the men's section, 100-year-old Orville Rogers ran 60m in only 19.13 seconds. He was a World War II bomber pilot and former airline pilot taking up running at the age of 50 after battling a stroke that temporarily paralyzed his left hand, foot and hip.
If this doesn't inspire us to get our running shoes on, then surely nothing will!
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
