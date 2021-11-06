On the tennis court as well as on social media, Sania Mirza is a true star both on and off the field. She knows exactly what works and never misses out on making the most of fun social media trends. On Thursday, the Indian tennis star shared an Instagram Reels that possibly summarises life after 11 years of marriage. In the video, Sania is seen following the viral Instagram trend that involves giving your hand to your husband to see how they react. Now, the general expectation would be to see a romantic climax but there was a hilarious surprise in the end.

The video starts with Sania giving her hand to her husband Shoaib Malik, who wears a confused look on his face. After taking a few seconds to realise what’s happening, Malik passes a small baby feeding bottle to Sania.

“11 years of marriage and a child later," read the caption shared along with Reels.

Watch it here:

Sania’s hilarious twist to this viral trend left the netizens in splits and the clip garnered over 37 lakh views along with several comments. While some could not stop drooling over the couple’s chemistry, others were just bowled out by the Pakistani cricketer’s hilarious reaction. “My Favourite Jodi,” wrote a user in his reaction, “Couple goals,” commented another.

Others chose laughing emojis to express their reaction.

Can’t get over their chemistry? Head to Sania’s Instagram profile and treat yourself with similar cute videos of their banter.

The Indian tennis star is currently in the bio bubble for the T20 World Cup in the UAE along with Malik who is part of the Pakistani squad. Malik, who is currently the most experienced player in the Pakistani side, played crucial innings against New Zealand. With eight points in four matches, Pakistan is placed at the top of their group and has sealed their place in the semifinals.

