Many Indians may not know that Manipur is the birthplace of polo but the modern-day sport of polo does have its origination in the northeast state. Polo, also known as Sagol Kangjei in Manipur, has great religious and mythological significance and to uphold this heritage and sport together, Chief Minister N Biren Singh is building a 120 feet statue in his constituency – the place where Polo originated.

“In view of the historical significance of the place where the Lord, Ibudhou Marjing is believed to have tamed the mythical horse, Samudon Ayangba and introduced Sagol Kangjei or modern Polo. To commemorate the game of Polo (Manipur being the birthplace of the Game of Polo) a gigantic Polo statue of 120 ft height above a pedestal of a three-storey building, with recreational facilities, is going on at Ibudhou Marjing Khubam,” sources inside the Government told News18.com.

Speaking to News18 Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “The statue will be 120ft high above the hill top of ebudhou Marjing hills ( semi god who started sagol kangjei (British name polo). This statue will be completed by Jy and then it will get inaugurated. This is our identity too.”

The Department of Tourism organised International Polo Tournaments for Men and Women every year, that is played polo at Mapal Kangjeibung. However, the size of polo ground at Mapal Kangjeibung is not according to international standards. The department will develop the site at Ibudhou Marjing Khubam in Heingang, with world-class polo infrastructure to attract foreign and domestic tourists. In fact, Manipur is the only state where women’s polo tournament has been organized every year in India.

The project is aimed at promoting polo tourism by way of providing infrastructures related to polo tourism and attracting more inflow of tourists.

Manipur has been recognised as the birthplace of polo. However, adequate infrastructures for organizing polo tournaments and training polo players is not available at the desirable standard, hence the project is submitted to bridge the gap and for promotion of polo tourism.

Implementing the project is aimed at increasing tourist footfall and also providing employment to locals.

In the 1850s, the British observed Manipuris play a game on a pony and a hockey-like stick and were very much influenced by that game and later formed a polo club in Silchar.

It is believed that Manipur’s deity King Kanba invented the game in the 14th century BC and in 33 AD, deity King Nongda organised the first polo match.

Manipur wants to build the statue to tell the history of polo and the identity of Manipur.

