14 Bronze, 5 Silver and 1 Gold: Meet the Indian Wrestlers to Win Medals at World Championships

India has won a total of 20 medals at the World Wrestling Championships, including 14 Bronze, 5 Silver and a solitary Gold.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar claimed India’s only Gold medal at the 2010 edition of the World Wrestling Championship, beating Alan Gogaev of Russia 3-1 in straight rounds in the 66 kg freestyle category.

Up until 2021, all of India’s silver medalists were male wrestlers. Anshu Malik changed that as she scripted history becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal at the World Championships.

Bajrang Punia in 2018 in the 65kg final. In 2013 Amit Kumar Dahiya claimed silver in the 55kg category, as Bishambar Ali Singh was the first Indian to win silver in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the 1967 World Championships in New Delhi - the only time India has hosted the event.

Indian grappler Sarita Mor become the 6th female wrestler to win bronze in 2021 after the likes of Alka Tomar (2006), Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019).

HERE ARE THE INDIAN WRESTLERS TO WIN MEDALS AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS -

Bronze

2015 Narsingh Pancham Yadav Men’s FS 74 Kg

2018 Pooja Dhanda Women’s FS 57 Kg

2013 Sandeep Tulsi Yadav Men’s GR 66 Kg

2013 Bajrang Punia Men’s FS 60 Kg

2012 Geeta Phoga Women’s FS 55 Kg

2012 Babita Kumari Women’s FS 51 Kg

2009 Ramesh Kumar Men’s FS 74 Kg

2006 Alka Tomar Women’s FS 59 Kg

1961 Udey Chand Men’s FS 67 Kg

2019 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men’s 57 Kg

2019 Rahul Aware Men’s 61 Kg

2019 Bajrang Punia Men’s 65 Kg

2019 Vinesh Phogat Women’s 50 Kg

2021 Sarita Mor Women’s 59 Kg

Silver

1967 Bishambar Singh Men’s FS 57 Kg

2013 Amit Kumar Dahiya Men’s FS 55 Kg

2018 Bajrang Punia Men’s FS 65 Kg

2019 Deepak Punia Men’s 86 Kg

2021 Anshu Malik Women’s 57 Kg

Gold

2010 Sushil Kumar Men’s FS 66 Kg

