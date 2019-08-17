14-year-old Praggnanandhaa R to Lead Field at World Youth Chess Championship
Praggnanandhaa R is the second youngest grandmaster in the world and will be a part of World Youth Chess Championship from October 1 to 13.
Praggnanandhaa R is the second youngest grandmaster in the world. (Photo Credit: @SusanPolgar)
Mumbai: World's second youngest grandmaster, Praggnanandhaa R, would be among the participants who are to take part in the World Youth Chess Championship to be held here from October 1 to 13.
The tournament, in which 235 overseas players would be seen in action, is scheduled to be held in suburban Powai, it was announced at a press conference on Saturday.
"Sixty two countries have confirmed their participation for the event. United States of America will have the largest contingent for the tournament- 40. Six grandmasters have confirmed their participation," tournament director Ravindra Dongre said.
France, UAE, Iran and Norway are among the countries that have confirmed their participation, it was announced.
Home country challenge among boys would be led by 14- year-old Praggnanandhaa from Chennai.
In the girls' category, Divya Deshmukh from Nagpur will spearhead India's campaign.
The tournament, to be organised under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, would be held for both boys and girls in U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories.
Maharashtra minister Parinay Fuke, chairman of the organising committee, who was present on the occasion, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the inaugural ceremony.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Taking a Sneak Peek into 13 Reasons Why Season 3, Find Out Who Killed Bryce Walker?
- Party of Four on the Way: Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Post
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad