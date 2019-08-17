Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

14-year-old Praggnanandhaa R to Lead Field at World Youth Chess Championship

Praggnanandhaa R is the second youngest grandmaster in the world and will be a part of World Youth Chess Championship from October 1 to 13.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
14-year-old Praggnanandhaa R to Lead Field at World Youth Chess Championship
Praggnanandhaa R is the second youngest grandmaster in the world. (Photo Credit: @SusanPolgar)
Loading...

Mumbai: World's second youngest grandmaster, Praggnanandhaa R, would be among the participants who are to take part in the World Youth Chess Championship to be held here from October 1 to 13.

The tournament, in which 235 overseas players would be seen in action, is scheduled to be held in suburban Powai, it was announced at a press conference on Saturday.

"Sixty two countries have confirmed their participation for the event. United States of America will have the largest contingent for the tournament- 40. Six grandmasters have confirmed their participation," tournament director Ravindra Dongre said.

France, UAE, Iran and Norway are among the countries that have confirmed their participation, it was announced.

Home country challenge among boys would be led by 14- year-old Praggnanandhaa from Chennai.

In the girls' category, Divya Deshmukh from Nagpur will spearhead India's campaign.

The tournament, to be organised under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, would be held for both boys and girls in U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories.

Maharashtra minister Parinay Fuke, chairman of the organising committee, who was present on the occasion, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the inaugural ceremony.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram