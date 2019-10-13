Take the pledge to vote

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beat Jelena Ostapenko to Win First WTA Title at Linz

America's rising tennis star Coco Gauff, at 15 years of age, became the youngest WTA tournament winner since 2004.

October 13, 2019
Linz: American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday. The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the US Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.

Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.

Even as Gauff showed great character throughout the match, the final was played more or less on Ostapenko's racquet. It was the Latvian's inability to stand tall in big moments and barrage of unforced errors that helped the 15-year-old take the title.

The match came to a dramatic conclusion when Ostapenko was serving and Coco challenge the line call on match point. The hawk eye showed the ball out and Coco's face lit up with joy. While it was all smiles for the American, Ostapenko was seen burying her head in the towel after the loss.

Coco, who was already guaranteed to make her Top 100 debut after the first couple of wins this week, is expected to rise inside the Top 75 in the WTA rankings on Monday.

15-year-old Gauff became the youngest WTA singles title winner since Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic won at Vancouver and Tashkent by the age of 15 years and 5 months in 2004.

Gauff also became just the second player in the last two seasons to claim a debut WTA singles title as a lucky loser, matching the feat of fellow teenager Olga Danilovic, who was a lucky loser when she hoisted the trophy at the Moscow River Cup last season.

