15-year-old Esha Singh Becomes Young Indian Sportsperson to Contribute to Coronavirus Relief Fund

New Delhi: Kiren Rijiju was all praise for the teenaged shooter Esha Singh on Sunday as she pledged to donate for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as the country fights the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

15-year-old Esha has announced that she will donate Rs 30,000 to the PM Relief Fund becoming the country's youngest sportsperson to make a monetary contribution.

She took to Twitter to announce her contribution and said she was contributing from "my savings".

Sports Minister Rijiju recognised the effort and retweeted Esha's tweet and called her a "real champion".

"Dear @singhesha10, you are just 15 years old but you have shown that you are a real champion! What a beautiful gesture by such generous contribution to #PMCARES," Rijiju said.

Three days ago, PV Sindhu announced that she was donating five lakhs rupees each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds to her states combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Day before yesterday, Hima Das also took to Twitter to share that she was donating a month of her salary to Assam government as the country continues to battle with the crisis.