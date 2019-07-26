Take the pledge to vote

15-year-old Girl From Punjab Selected for Global Basketball Camp in Japan

Harsimran Kaur will be representing Punjab in Basketball without Borders Asia, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from August 14-17.

July 26, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
15-year-old Girl From Punjab Selected for Global Basketball Camp in Japan
Harsimran Kaur dreams of representing India in the Olympics one day. (Photo Credit: NBA)
A 15-year-old resident of Kapurthala in Punjab, Harsimran Kaur is all set to make her state proud. The youngster has been selected to represent her state in Basketball without Borders Asia, a skill camp for top young players from the region.

The youngster will be participating in the event, which is being hosted by The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in Tokyo, Japan, from August 14-17, according to a story published in The Tribune.

Speaking about the news to The Tribune, Kaur's father Sukhdev Singh Dhami revealed that only two players, including his daughter, have been chosen to attend the camp.

Notably, both his daughters are basketball players and Harsimran was one of four girls from India who had recently attended a global camp of the NBA Academy and the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

Sukhdev Singh further shared that when his daughter was born, a lot of people around him expressed dissatisfaction, but he never treated his daughters any differently than what he would have done if he had sons. He provided basketball coaching to his daughters from the very beginning.

In an earlier interview with The Tribune, Harsimran had revealed that her ultimate goal was to play for India in the Olympics. "Till now, our country has not made it to that level but I wish that someday, I will get a chance to play in the Olympics," she had revealed.

