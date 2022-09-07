16-year-old Linthoi Chanambam Creates History That Can Change the Course for Judo in India

Linthoi Chanambam may not be a household figure in India yet but the 16-year-old Manipuri from the outskirts of Imphal etched her name in the history books. She became the first Indian to win the gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia in late August.

Linthoi raced to the final in dominating fashion, beating a Georgian, a Bosnian and then a Polish and finally a French judoka – all bouts she won with back-to-back ippons.

In the final, she was up against a Brazilian but Chanambam managed to get an early lead with a waza-ari and finally held on despite getting a shido in the final moments.

Ippon is a move in which a competitor throws their opponent onto the mat with force and speed so that they land on their backs. An ippon is also awarded when a competitor immobilizes their opponent by holding the wrestle for 20 seconds or when the opponent gives up. Waza-ari is awarded after an action in which the opponent is thrown with control and precision, but not at Ippon’s height or held on their back for 15 to 20 seconds on the mat.

Following her win, Linthoi admitted that Judo is something close to her heart, even though she first started playing football when she was younger.

“I started Judo from 2014 and I came to Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary in October 2017. Over the last five years, with so much support from everyone, my life has really changed. The academy where I was previously part of before joining IIS was at a stone’s throw distance from my home. So, my father always accompanied me during my practice sessions,” she had said during an interaction with the media.

“I always wanted to take up a sport like Judo from a very young age. In fact, I love boxing and football as well. But there were quite a few Judo academies near my home town. That’s what attracted me most about this sport and my family supported me from the very beginning,” she added.

With her win, her coach Mamuka Kizilashvili was ratified in his assessment of when he saw Linthoi in Telangana during a scouting event.

“I first saw her in Telangana. I was part of the talent identification development programme that unearths talented judokas from all over India. When I visited Imphal, I was surprised to see the passion people have for the sport there. The first time I saw her, I instantly knew that she has something in her to become a world-class athlete, although she was very young then,” Mamuka recalled.

“When as a coach, you start training an athlete from such a young athlete, it is very easy to mould them. It really worked for her too. She also proved it big time.” Mamuka said.

Mamuka believes that Linthoi’s gold-winning feat is not only a historic achievement but could be a sign of things to come for the sport of Judo in India.

“Both the Indian government and the Sports Authority of India are doing the right things to support the athletes. For instance, Linthoi was only 13 when we recommended her to SAI. And, they funded her from that very moment,” he said.

When Linthoi was asked about her favourite judoka, she named Kosovo’s first Olympic judo champion, Majlinda Kelmendi, adding that she wants to be the same and win India’s first at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I will try my best to win a gold medal in Paris. But, if not in Paris, I am sure I can do it at the 2028 Olympics (in Los Angeles),” Linthoi said.

