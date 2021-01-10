18th-ranked USF Women Smokes Houston 80-51 Behind Alvarez
Maria Alvarez scored a careerhigh 23 points with six 3pointers and Bethy Mununga scored 12 with 14 rebounds and No. 18ranked South Florida blitzed Houston after intermission on the way to an 8051 win on Saturday.
South Florida (9-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) has won eight straight.
With a 44-38 halftime lead, the Bulls put the clamps on Houston (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), holding the the Cougars to 13% shooting in the third quarter and outscoring them 19-5. Miya Crump was the only Cougar to score in the third as they missed 13 of 15-shot attempts.
Elisa Pinzan scored 11 points and distributed 14 of South Florida’s 22 assists. Sydni Harvey and Elena Tsineke each scored 12.
Crump scored 16 and Julia Blackshell-Fair 10 for Houston.
