19-year-old Bassett, Lewis Help Rapids Beat Earthquakes 5-0

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Carlos Fierro, left, tries to get the ball past Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Carlos Fierro, left, tries to get the ball past Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.: Cole Bassett and Jonathan Lewis each scored for the second consecutive game and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Bassett headed home an entry by Jack Price off a free kick to open the scoring in the 35th minute. The 19-year-old homegrown has three goals and an assist in the last four games.

The Rapids (5-4-4), who had two wins and scored 12 goals in their first nine games this season, have scored 11 times, with three wins, in the four games since.

Lewis, a 23-year-old, ran onto a no-look pass from Kellyn Acosta and put it away in the 50th minute, and an own goal made it 3-0 in the 70th. Nicols Mezquida and Andre Shinyashiki added goals in the to cap the scoring.

San Jose (2-6-5) in winless in its last eight games and has been outscored 28-7 during that stretch, including a 6-1 loss to Portland on Saturday.

  • First Published: September 24, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
