19-year-old Wrestler Collapses and Dies During Bout in Madhya Pradesh
An initial postmortem report suggests the 19-year-old Sonu Yadav died due to cardiac arrest.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Seoni: A 19-year old wrestler died after collapsing during a bout in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night when Sonu Yadav, a resident of Bhomatola village, participated in a wrestling match in Beltola village, located about 45 km from here, Kurai police station in-charge Ganpat Singh Uike said.
"Yadav collapsed during the match. He was rushed to Seoni District Hospital where doctors declared him dead," the official said.
The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem, he said, adding that a probe was underway.
"If the match organisers and referees are found guilty, action would be taken against them," he said.
The official said an initial postmortem report suggested that Yadav died due to cardiac arrest.
However, some eyewitnesses claimed Yadav participated in several wrestling matches on Saturday and despite the fatigue, he continued to play.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Birthday with Fans, Thanks Them for Making It Special
- Shashi Tharoor Has Joined Netizens to Laugh at Delhi, Compare it to Cigarettes
- Heidi Klum's Scary Alien Look for Halloween 2019 Takes a Whopping 13 Hours to Create
- Desi Grandad Waiting to Give Out Candy on First Halloween After Beating Cancer is 'Bursting Hearts'
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call