English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1989 Hillsborough Tragedy: Police Commander Enters Not Guilty Plea
The man who was in control of police operations at the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy in 1989 pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence. David Duckenfield, who is now 74, appeared via video link at Preston Crown Court in northern England. The charge was put to him as the names of 95 men, women and children who died in the crush were read out.
The man who was in control of police operations at the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy in 1989 pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence. David Duckenfield, who is now 74, appeared via video link at Preston Crown Court in northern England. The charge was put to him as the names of 95 men, women and children who died in the crush were read out.
Loading...
The man who was in control of police operations at the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy in 1989 pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence. David Duckenfield, who is now 74, appeared via video link at Preston Crown Court in northern England. The charge was put to him as the names of 95 men, women and children who died in the crush were read out.
Duckenfield was match commander for the game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinals in April 1989.
Ninety-six people _ all Liverpool fans _ died in Britain’s worst sports disaster. Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.
Also, Graham Mackrell pleaded not guilty to one charge of contravening a term or condition of the stadium’s safety certificate and one health and safety offense. Mackrell was club secretary at Sheffield Wednesday, whose home ground is Hillsborough, at the time of the tragedy.
A provisional date for the trials of Duckenfield and Mackrell has been set for Jan. 14.
Duckenfield was match commander for the game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinals in April 1989.
Ninety-six people _ all Liverpool fans _ died in Britain’s worst sports disaster. Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.
Also, Graham Mackrell pleaded not guilty to one charge of contravening a term or condition of the stadium’s safety certificate and one health and safety offense. Mackrell was club secretary at Sheffield Wednesday, whose home ground is Hillsborough, at the time of the tragedy.
A provisional date for the trials of Duckenfield and Mackrell has been set for Jan. 14.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- Designer Sabyasachi is 'Tired' of 'Stick Thin' Models and is Now Obsessed with 'Boobs'. Wait, What?
- WATCH | 'Beer Man' Alastair Cook Receives Fitting Farewell Gift From British Media
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...