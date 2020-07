2011 US Open Champion Australia's Sam Stosur is a Mom! Announces Her Partner Gave Birth to a Girl

Sam Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, is now a mom. The 36-year-old Australian tennis pro announced Monday on Instagram that her partner, Liz, gave birth to a girl in June.

"Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it's been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life," Stosur wrote.

She continued: "It has been a whirlwind time but we could not imagine life without her now."



Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life. On the 16th of June, my partner Liz gave birth to our beautiful… https://t.co/qhx6IB8LiE — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) July 13, 2020

In addition to claiming her Grand Slam singles title by beating Serena Williams in New York in the final nine years ago, Stosur was the runner-up at the French Open in 2010 and a semi-finalist at Roland Garros three times.

In doubles, Stosur has been ranked No. 1 and won three Grand Slam trophies, most recently at the 2019 Australian Open.

In singles, she has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently 97th after losing in the first round at five of the past six Grand Slam tournaments. All sanctioned tennis events have been scrapped since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The women's and men's professional tours are both scheduled to resume competition in August.